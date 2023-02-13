Joint Study by Audacy and Veritonic Reveals How to Make the Most Effective Audio… – Press Release

Veritonic, the industry’s comprehensive audio research and analytics platform, announced today a groundbreaking audio study in partnership with Audacy, concluding that in audio ads, four key features maximize intent to purchase, recall, and brand favorability: sonic branding, music, voice, and message.

Sonic branding is a highly effective way for marketers to improve brand recognition and purchase. It is a must-have in brands’ toolbox and a consistent driver for ad success. It’s central to how we feel about and identify with brands. A sound logo that’s deployed consistently over time can reinforce a visual and verbal brand identity and enhance brand recall. Sonic branding achieves:

Increase in Ad Recall in Radio ads by +17% and Podcast ads by +14%

Boosts Purchase Intent in Radio ads by +6% and Podcast ads by +2%

Radio ads with sonic branding positively affect brand perception, finding that ads are +7% more trustworthy, +6% more likable, +5% more empowering, and +4% more relevant

Whether it’s curating custom compositions or selecting simple melodies, the key is to select music that aligns with a brand’s core values and brand personality. Music can be utilized to reinforce what the brand stands for, capture attention within ads, and connect with target audiences. Incorporating music into ads drives purchase intent by 5%. Music also helps ads stay top of mind and propels intent to purchase, and ads with music were more memorable, realizing 4% higher recall.

With the explosive growth of audio-first platforms such as podcasts, music streaming, and voice assistants, brands are increasingly communicating with consumers through voice. There’s always great debate over voice – will a female voice or male voice resonate best, young and energetic or mature and authoritative? It turns out, the most significant and consistent driver for success was multi-voice. While ultimately, the voice that works best depends on brand personality and which voices jive best with…