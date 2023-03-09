JOLTS report: The variety of obtainable jobs within the US shrank in January



Minneapolis

CNN

—



There’s a slight chill running through the US labor market, but the temperature is still too high for the Federal Reserve.

The number of job openings in the United States fell to 10.8 million in January, down from an upwardly revised 11.23 million in December, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Wednesday as part of its monthly Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey, or JOLTS.

The consensus estimate from economists was for 10.5 million available positions in January, according to Refinitiv.

The January JOLTS report showed that hiring increased to 6.37 million from 6.25 million, layoffs surged to 1.72 million from 1.48 million, and quits dropped to 3.89 million from 4.09 million.

Those shifts point to a cooling labor market. However, the continued imbalance between worker supply and demand means the US job market remained tight in January…