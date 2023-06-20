Jon Lewis: Meet the England coach making an attempt to topple ‘dominant’ Australia

Captain Heather Knight (right) is preparing to lead in England in the Ashes for the fourth time

A World Cup and an Ashes series in the space of six months is quite the baptism of fire for a new England coach.

But Jon Lewis, head coach of England women since November, enjoys the challenge.

The T20 World Cup in February did not go to plan after a semi-final exit to hosts South Africa, but with little time to dwell on it, the focus quickly shifted to the next opponents: Australia in the Ashes.

Their incredible record is one that is repeated often, as is the question of whether they are the world’s greatest sporting side: seven-time World Cup winners, six T20 World Cup trophies and Commonwealth Games gold at the first time of asking.

But Lewis, for whom the Test match at Trent Bridge will be his first encounter against Australia, is embracing that.

“They are obviously the dominant force in women’s cricket and they have been for a long time now, but we have to view that as an…