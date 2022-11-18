Jon Lewis named as England girls’s head coach

Lewis (left) had been working as bowling coach for the England men’s side

Former England men’s seamer Jon Lewis has been named as the new England women’s head coach.

The 47-year-old replaces Lisa Keightley, who stepped down at the end of the summer after opting against seeking an extension to her contract.

Lewis, who won 16 caps across three formats, has worked as bowling coach with the England men’s side.

He will take charge for the women’s tour of West Indies, which begins on 4 December.

The three one-day internationals and five T20s in the Caribbean will serve as preparation for the T20 World Cup in South Africa early next year.

“It’s a new challenge, and one that I can’t wait to get stuck into,” Lewis said.

“I’ve watched from a distance over the last few years and it’s clear that there are a lot of reasons to be optimistic about this team’s chances going forward.”

Lewis worked with England’s men under Chris Silverwood and most recently Brendon McCullum in the past summer.

He has been…