Jonathan Di Bella Wins Vacant ONE Strawweight Kickboxing World Title With Unanim… – Press Release

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 22, 2022 – (ACN Newswire) – ONE Championship(TM) (ONE) returned to the Axiata Arena in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, with ONE 162: Zhang vs. Di Bella. The card featured a series of all-striking and MMA matchups along with a battle for the ONE Strawweight Kickboxing World Title.

Zhang Peimian and Jonathan Di Bella [L-R]

ONE Championship, in partnership with leading premium lifestyle and luxury performance brand TUMI, presented the prestigious ONE World Title belt to the World Champion.

ONE 162: Zhang vs. Di Bella Photo Gallery https://tinyurl.com/4nspeasm

Jonathan Di Bella ONE 162 Post-Fight Interview https://tinyurl.com/mr3sps5v

In the main event, ONE Championship newcomer Jonathan Di Bella scored an impressive unanimous decision victory over Chinese teen phenom Zhang Peimian to capture the vacant ONE Strawweight Kickboxing World Title.

Di Bella came out of the gates firing, putting the pressure on Zhang who retreated toward the Circle Wall. As the undefeated Italian-Canadian star pressed on, “Fighting Rooster” opted to lay back and counter, attacking with a myriad of leg kicks. However, Di Bella blitzed Zhang with quick and powerful punching combinations to keep the Chinese fighter honest.

The bout was close leading up to the fifth and final round, but Di Bella pulled away when he connected with a dramatic left head kick that sent Zhang crashing to the canvas. With the 19-year-old on unsteady footing, Di Bella tried to close the show, but both men reached the final bell.

In the co-main event, fifth-ranked flyweight contender and BJJ black belt Reece McLaren put on a striking clinic against Windson Ramos, showcasing a facet of his game that’s been continually improving since be began training under Muay Thai legend John Wayne Parr. The 31-year-old from Australia found a home for his straight right hand on Ramos’ chin, hurting the Brazilian repeatedly with the same shot. McLaren dominated the striking exchanges throughout, and with Ramos unable to answer the…