Jonny Bairstow: England batter dominated out of third Check and T20 World Cup

Jonny Bairstow has scored 1,061 runs in 10 Tests in 2022

England batter Jonny Bairstow has been ruled out of the third Test against South Africa and the Twenty20 World Cup after sustaining a possible broken left leg while playing golf on Friday.

The 32-year-old slipped walking to a tee box and will see a specialist to ascertain the extent of the injury.

Bairstow confirmed he will need surgery on his Instagram account.

Nottinghamshire’s Ben Duckett has been added to the squad for the series-deciding Test at the Kia Oval.

The Yorkshireman has been in brilliant form in 2022, scoring 1,061 runs and six centuries in 10 Tests, and remains a key part of England’s white-ball teams.

Earlier on Friday he was named in England’s squad for the T20 World Cup in Australia, which begins for England on 22 October, with managing director Rob Key confirming Bairstow was set to open the batting.

Instead, a replacement for the 15-man group must be found, with the England and Wales Cricket Board confirming…