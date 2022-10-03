Jonny Bairstow: England batter out till 2023 after surgical procedure

Jonny Bairstow missed the final Test of England’s summer series against South Africa

England batter Jonny Bairstow has successfully undergone surgery on a broken leg and dislocated ankle, and confirmed he will not play again this year.

He slipped walking to a tee box.

The Yorkshireman also missed the final Test of England’s home summer series with South Africa.

In an interview with the Telegraph external-link , Bairstow said he “heard it snap straight away”.

Bairstow had been in brilliant form in 2022, scoring 1,061 runs and six centuries in 10 Tests, and remains a key part of England’s white-ball teams.

“Normally when you slip you fall on your bum, which would have been fine as there’s plenty of cushion in there,” he told the Telegraph.

“Except this time I tried to regain my balance, my left ankle turned right, dislocated and my weight went through my left lower leg. I heard it snap straight away.

“I took a couple of steps down then slipped. By the time I crumpled into a heap, I was…