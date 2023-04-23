Jonny Bairstow: England batter to make damage comeback for Yorkshire second XI subsequent week

Jonny Bairstow was in fine form for England last summer before breaking his leg in a freak accident on the golf course

Jonny Bairstow will make his comeback from injury for Yorkshire second XI against Nottinghamshire next week and will keep wicket for part of the game.

The England batter, 33, has been out since September with a broken leg.

Harry Brook has been in fine form for England in his absence, so keeping wicket could be his best route back into the team.

“We’ll go and have a look at him and see how he goes,” said Yorkshire coach Ottis Gibson.

“He’s had such a long lay-off, so it’s a fitness assessment for him to see what his capacity is and what he can do on the field in terms running around in the outfield or standing behind the stumps.

“He will probably do both to see which one he’s most comfortable with.”

Last month, Yorkshire director of cricket Darren Gough said Bairstow had indicated a desire to keep wicket when he makes his comeback.

When asked by BBC Sport about his imminent…