Jonny Bairstow: England batter to overlook IPL to proceed harm rehab with Yorkshire

Jonny Bairstow averaged 75.66 in Test cricket in the summer of the 2022 after hitting four centuries in 11 innings

England’s Jonny Bairstow will miss the Indian Premier League (IPL) to continue his recovery from injury.

Bairstow had surgery on a broken left leg and dislocated ankle after slipping on a tee box while playing golf in September and has not played since.

The 33-year-old right-hander was due to play for Punjab Kings in the IPL, with the tournament starting on 31 March.

He has said he will be fit to play in this summer’s Ashes series against Australia, which starts in June.

“Unfortunately Jonny Bairstow won’t be with us this campaign – his injury hasn’t recovered in time,” said Punjab Kings coach Trevor Bayliss.

“We wish him a speedy recovery, it’s a shame not to have a player of his standing.”

Australian batter Matthew Short will replace Bairstow in the Kings squad.

Yorkshire play six games in the County Championship and four in the Vitality Blast before England’s summer begins…