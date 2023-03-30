Jonny Bairstow: England haven’t made wicketkeeping request, say Yorkshire

Jonny Bairstow has played 89 Tests for England

Yorkshire say they have had no request for Jonny Bairstow to keep wicket on his return from injury, but the player himself wants to take the gloves.

Bairstow, 33, has been out since September with a broken leg.

He is aiming to return for England’s Test against Ireland on 1 June if he can prove his fitness for Yorkshire.

“We haven’t heard anything from England. Jonny has said he would like to keep,” said Yorkshire director of cricket Darren Gough.

With six centuries and 1,061 runs at an average of 66.31, Bairstow was enjoying the most successful year of his Test career before he slipped on a golf course and suffered a broken leg and dislocated ankle.

He missed England’s T20 World Cup success, Test series in Pakistan and New Zealand and is now sitting out the Indian Premier League.

In Bairstow’s absence, Yorkshire team-mate Harry Brook has had a stellar start to his Test career, making four hundreds in six matches.

Though there has been…