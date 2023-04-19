Jonny Bairstow says request to maintain wicket for Yorkshire is a ‘non-story’

Jonny Bairstow scored six Test centuries in 2022

Jonny Bairstow says his request to keep wicket for Yorkshire on his return from injury is a “non-story”.

The England batter, 33, has been out of action with a broken leg since September, but is now nearing fitness.

Harry Brook has been prolific for England in Bairstow’s absence, so taking the gloves would offer an additional route back into the team.

Asked about keeping for Yorkshire, he said: “Why wouldn’t I? Every time I’ve played for them, I’ve kept wicket.”

Last month, Yorkshire director of cricket Darren Gough said Bairstow had indicated a desire to keep wicket when he makes his comeback.

Speaking to BBC Sport, Bairstow said: “It’s a bit of a non-story, to be honest.”

Bairstow has kept wicket for England in 49 of his 89 Tests, but in none of his past 11 dating back to 2021.

Prior to his injury, sustained when slipping on a golf course, Bairstow was in sensational form, having scored 1,061 Test runs in 2022, including six centuries.