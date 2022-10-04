Jonny Bairstow wins Cricket Writers’ Membership Bob Willis Trophy

Jonny Bairstow is currently the only batter in the world to score more than 1,000 runs in Tests this year

Jonny Bairstow has won the Bob Willis Trophy after being voted as England’s player of the year by the Cricket Writers’ Club.

The batter made six Test centuries in 2022, including four in a home summer which saw England win six of their seven matches.

Nat Sciver took the Women’s Cricket Award, while Kent’s Jordan Cox was named Young Cricketer of the Year.

Hampshire’s Keith Barker won the County Championship Player of the Year prize.

The Bob Willis Trophy was previously contested by the 18 first-class counties when the domestic game was disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic.

It has now been adopted by the Cricket Writers’ Club to honour England’s player of the year, male or female.

Bairstow, 33, is currently sidelined with a broken leg suffered in an accident playing golf and will not return to action until the new year.

“This is one of those summers that we’ll always remember,” said…