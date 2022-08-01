Jonny Tattersall: Yorkshire keeper to take over as Tykes captain for remainder of season

Jonny Tattersall made his debut for Yorkshire in 2013

Yorkshire wicketkeeper Jonny Tattersall has been appointed captain until the end of the season.

Patterson had been captain since 2018 but is leaving the club at the end of the season.

“Playing for Yorkshire in itself is a massive thing for me. So to captain them is an unbelievable privilege,” Tattersall told the club website. external-link

“It’s a little bit of a surprise, but Patto mentioned that he was stepping down after the last Championship game.

“He’s done a great job with it over the last three-and-a-half-years. He’s taken us forward and has been brilliant in helping everyone out.”

Tattersall was last season twice loaned out by Yorkshire, to Gloucestershire in May external-link , then Surrey in September, either of side of playing for the Tykes in the 2021 One-Day Cup.

But he played seven times in the Yorkshire side that thrillingly reached T20 Finals Day this summer, although he was not used on the day at Edgbaston – and he has…