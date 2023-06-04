Jordan is the first country to provide iris recognition for digital transformati… – Press Release

A strategic partnership between the Jordanian Ministry of Digital Economy and IrisGuard to implement iris recognition technologies for Government digital services delivery

AMMAN, Jordan, June 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Today, IrisGuard and the Jordanian Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship signed a strategic partnership agreement for the use of iris recognition to enhance access to Governmental and private sector services. This partnership marks a significant change in the way services are provided to its citizens and residents, reinforcing their digital transformation journey, with Jordan being the first country to apply innovative iris recognition technologies in Governmental services.

The complete solution provided by IrisGuard, including both iris cameras hardware and software applications, will enable a safe and secure activation of the digital identity (Sanad) via iris recognition issued by the Ministry to citizens, in real-time. This service will be available at all Jordanian Post Offices and Kingdom’s embassies abroad, as well as notary services related to land, property and vehicle ownership.

The implementation of this agreement is expected to start in stages in the coming weeks and expand to include iris enabled, digital services in additional Governmental areas such as electronic gates for travellers, healthcare and other facilities provided to the private sector and residents in Jordan.

The signing ceremony was attended by His Excellency Minister of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship, Ahmad Hanandeh and the Founder and Managing Director of IrisGuard, Imad Malhas.

HE Mr Hanandeh expressed his delight at the strategic partnership between the Ministry and IrisGuard, which will boost digital transformation and the Government capabilities in providing its services more efficiently, accurately and quickly.

HE Mr Hanandeh commented, “This agreement is an important step in developing Government services in Jordan, promoting the digital sector and…