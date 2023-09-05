Jorge Vilda: Spanish federation sacks World Cup-winning coach amid Luis Rubiales kiss row

Jorge Vilda (right) is considered a close ally of Luis Rubiales (left)

Jorge Vilda, Spain’s Women’s World Cup-winning head coach, has been sacked amid the ongoing Luis Rubiales scandal.

Spain’s win was overshadowed by the country’s football federation president Rubiales kissing forward Jenni Hermoso, which she said was not consensual.

Most of Vilda’s coaching staff resigned and 81 players refused to play for Spain in the aftermath.

Rubiales has refused to resign but has been provisionally suspended by Fifa, football’s world governing body.

In a statement, Spanish federation the RFEF did not give a specific reason for Vilda’s dismissal, saying he had been “a promoter of the values ​​of respect and sportsmanship in football”.

However, the RFEF has been exploring whether it could sack 42-year-old Vilda – considered a close ally of Rubiales – since last week.

He was spotted applauding Rubiales at the RFEF’s extraordinary general assembly earlier in August – when Rubiales repeatedly…