Jos Buttler: England and Manchester Originals star can be excellent captain says Steven Finn

It’s been a while coming, but Jos Buttler the captain finally has a smile back on his face.

Then his Manchester Originals side lost their opening three games in The Hundred.

But a comprehensive 47-run win over Welsh Fire on Tuesday evening finally saw a little smile return to the face of one of England’s greatest ever players.

Factors beyond Buttler’s control

There have, of course, been caveats to those results, which have meant England failed to win a home white-ball series for the first time since 2013.

England have been badly affected by the dramatic loss of form from players like Jason Roy and Liam Livingstone, while the rearranged fifth Test against India left the white-ball team facing 12 games (one of which was a no result) in 25 days, limiting the time for any meaningful practice between matches.

Throw in the loss of Morgan and Ben Stokes, who has retired from one-day international cricket and been rested from T20 cricket, and it’s clear to see why some felt Buttler had been…