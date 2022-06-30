Jos Buttler named England white-ball captain after Eoin Morgan retirement

Jos Buttler averages 41.20 in ODIs and 34.51 in T20s

Jos Buttler has been named as England’s new white-ball captain.

Buttler was Morgan’s vice-captain and has led England in nine one-day internationals and five Twenty20s when the latter was unavailable.

“It is the greatest honour to captain your country – I can’t wait to take this team forward,” said Buttler.

Buttler’s first assignment as captain will come against India, with three T20s and three ODIs from 7 July. England are set to name their squad on Friday.

Series against South Africa, Pakistan and Australia follow before the T20 World Cup in Australia from October.

Buttler will work alongside newly-appointed Australian head coach Matthew Mott, with the pair looking to build a side also capable of defending the 50-over World Cup in India in October 2023.

He added: “It is a great honour to take over from Eoin, and the place he has left English white-ball cricket in is exciting, and I’m inspired for the challenges ahead.

“He has been an…