Jos Buttler on deciding in opposition to ‘dangerous’ attraction for obstruction in opposition to Matthew Wade

Matthew Wade was one of Australia’s last hopes of victory when the incident happened

England captain Jos Buttler was diplomatic when asked why he did not appeal for obstructing the field against Australia’s Matthew Wade in his side’s narrow eight-run victory in the first T20 international on Sunday.

With the match in the balance, Wade stuck his arm out and blocked Mark Wood as the England bowler tried to take a return catch after the Aussie batter top-edged the ball into his helmet.

Replays appeared to show an infringement from the Australian and he likely would have been dismissed had England appealed, but Buttler declined the opportunity as he was not entirely sure what had occurred.

Additionally, with a further two T20s in the series and the T20 World Cup to follow, plus a three-match one-day series after the World Cup, the 32-year-old was keen not to incur the wrath of the Australian public so early in the tour.

“I was looking at the ball the whole time so I wasn’t sure what…