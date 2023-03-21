Josh Baker has taken 35 wickets in 15 County Championship games for Worcestershire and 10 in limited-overs matches

Worcestershire spinner Josh Baker has signed a new three-year contract.

Teenager Baker, who made his debut in 2021, still had a year left on his existing contract.

But the 19-year-old slow left-armer is now tied to the Pears until the end of the 2025 season.

“Josh has done very well,” said Pears cricket steering group chair Paul Pridgeon. “It’s not been a bed of roses for him. He’s had to work very hard, and he’s had the odd baptism of fire.”

Pridgeon added: external-link “He had the challenge of facing Ben Stokes at New Road last summer, but bounced back from it, and he has got a real strength of character.

“He’s come through it all very well and proved he has got the makings of being a real high-quality left-arm spinner – and he can bat a bit as well.

“He came in the side and stayed in, which doesn’t always happen with a youngster.”

Baker has now recovered from a stress…