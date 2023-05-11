Josh Cobb: Northants batting all-rounder shocked by dropping T20 Blast captaincy

Josh Cobb has scored 3,915 runs at a strike rate of 133.89 in 190 T20 matches and taken 76 wickets with his occasional off-spin

Northamptonshire’s Josh Cobb said he was “blindsided” by the decision to replace him as captain of the T20 Blast side and was “shocked and disappointed” by the news.

Cobb, 32, has been the Steelbacks’ white-ball captain since 2019.

Willey is back Wantage Road this summer for a second spell after spending eight years with Yorkshire.

Northants head coach John Sadler said the club wanted to “maximise” Willey’s “expertise” and make the most of the 33-year-old’s international and Indian Premier League experience.

Sadler added that Cobb “had led the side well” and had a “good cricket brain”.

In a statement on Twitter, external-link Cobb said: “Having been blindsided by the news, I am shocked and disappointed to be relieved of my captaincy duties so close to the Blast starting.

“Spending the winter planning and preparing the squad, I felt we were in a good position to…