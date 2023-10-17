Josh de Caires referred to as as much as England Lions squad for first time

Josh de Caires began his career as a top-order batter but also impressed as an off-spinner during the 2023 season

Josh de Caires, the son of former England captain Michael Atherton, has earned his first call up to the England Lions squad for a winter training camp.

The Middlesex player, 21, is one of 10 new faces in the 21-player squad.

Among those picked for the first time are Gloucestershire all-rounder Ollie Price and Leicester batter Rishi Patel.

The camp will be held in the United Arab Emirates from 16 November to 7 December and will primarily focus on red-ball cricket.

De Caires began his career as a top-order batter like his father, but found success as an off-spinner during the 2023 season with Middlesex, including taking seven and eight-wicket hauls in the County Championship.

His maternal grandfather Frank de Caires played three Tests for the West Indies in 1930.

Slow left-armer Callum Parkinson – twin brother of England spinner Matt, who last played for the national side in…