Josh de Caires referred to as as much as England Lions squad for first time

Josh de Caires, the son of former England captain Michael Atherton, has earned his first call up to the England Lions squad for a winter training camp.
The Middlesex player, 21, is one of 10 new faces in the 21-player squad.
Among those picked for the first time are Gloucestershire all-rounder Ollie Price and Leicester batter Rishi Patel.
The camp will be held in the United Arab Emirates from 16 November to 7 December and will primarily focus on red-ball cricket.
De Caires began his career as a top-order batter like his father, but found success as an off-spinner during the 2023 season with Middlesex, including taking seven and eight-wicket hauls in the County Championship.
His maternal grandfather Frank de Caires played three Tests for the West Indies in 1930.
Slow left-armer Callum Parkinson – twin brother of England spinner Matt, who last played for the national side in…