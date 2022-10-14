Josh Little: Eire’s record-breaking paceman in prime type for T20 World Cup

A leap of joy for Josh Little in The Hundred after taking one of his five wickets against Oval Invincibles

Josh Little has probably had a more varied experience of cricket aged just 22 than most professionals have in their whole career.

Cases of people making their international debuts aged 16 aren’t common, but they’re not unheard of. The legendary Sachin Tendulkar famously did as much. Having a sibling who achieved the same feat aged three years younger, however, is harder to find.

Little’s journey includes being a dual junior international, playing ping-pong with MS Dhoni and most recently achieving the best bowling figures in the history of The Hundred – five wickets at a cost of just 13 runs – for the Manchester Originals in a player-of-the-match performance to take his team to the play-offs.

He first started playing cricket when he was about 11, but only took it seriously at 13. By the age of 16 he would be making his international debut for Ireland, at the time becoming the…