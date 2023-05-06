Josh Little return from IPL boosts Eire hopes of World Cup qualification

Josh Little returns from IPL duty to boost Ireland

Josh Little will travel from Jaipur to Chelmsford after departing the Indian Premier League to boost Ireland’s hopes of World Cup qualification.

The 23-year-old left-armer has become a hot property in white-ball cricket.

Little performed strongly in his maiden IPL campaign with Gujarat Titans.

He missed Ireland’s last three Test matches to take part in the tournament but is putting his country first as they take on Bangladesh in three ODIs to be hosted by Essex next week.

Ireland need to claim a whitewash to automatically book their place at the World Cup in India later this year, and will need to head for the qualifier in Zimbabwe if they fail to do so.

Little’s presence in the attack raises their chances, but they will still need to be at the top of their game and hope the weather in Essex allows the series to go ahead in full.

Former England international Vikram Solanki, director of cricket at Gujarat, said: “We wish Josh the best as…