Josh Tongue: Meet England’s new bowler who had Botox injections to save lots of profession

Josh Tongue had never been to Lord’s before joining up with the England squad on Monday

Venue: Lord's Dates: 1-4 June

In the end, all it required was a little Botox. And for Josh Tongue, 15 months of pain, of sleepless nights, of being unable to pick up a cup of tea, fizzled away.

There had been a pair of failed shoulder operations and another, involving the removal of a rib, loomed.

There had been specialist after specialist and then, finally, the specialist. The one that suggested a cosmetic injection might relieve the nerve pressure in Tongue’s shoulder and enable him to charge in, ball in hand once more.

And now on the eve of England’s Test summer, Tongue is hours away from being awarded cap number 711.

It has been a whirlwind week for Tongue, which…