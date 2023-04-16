Jostens Unveils the University of Georgia’s 2022 Football National Championship … – Press Release

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn., April 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Jostens, the nation’s leading provider of custom, hand-crafted fine championship jewelry for college and professional sports teams, designed four custom championship rings for the University of Georgia football team to commemorate their 2022 championship season. The rings were presented to the players leaving for the NFL at Saturday’s G-Day game and privately to the remaining players and coaches at a reception on Monday.

“It is our distinct honor to partner with the University of Georgia once again to celebrate their incredible 2022 national championship season,” said Chris Poitras, GM & SVP of Jostens Professional and College Sports Division. “Each of these four rings truly capture the unique details of the 2022 season, and the team did a spectacular job designing these rings to tell that story beautifully. The lasting symbol of a championship is the ring – and Jostens could not be more proud to share in this historic celebration with a tremendous program and institution.”

“We are excited to commemorate a historic season by head coach Kirby Smart and our football program,” J. Reid Parker Director of Athletics Josh Brooks said. “These rings symbolize the hard work and dedication that helped Georgia become the first back-to-back national champions of the College Football Playoff era.”

The University of Georgia’s 2022 Football National Championship Ring celebrates the Bulldogs’ triumphant season with stunning hand-set stones and masterful storytelling. It reflects the team’s strength, legacy and family mentality.

The ring top features the university’s “G” logo and two gold-tone College Football Playoff trophies, which represent their two National Championships in the CFP era. These coveted trophies have their backs to each other — a subtle nod to the team’s back-to-back titles. The base of each trophy holds two round stones; each individual stone symbolizes one of Georgia’s four National…