Journey information: The world’s biggest-ever passenger airplane goes inexperienced

(CNN) — Unleash the elves, December is here. Start the holiday countdown with our roundup of 15 luxury hotels that go all out for Christmas and then read about Advent traditions around the world.

Here are the rest of CNN Travel’s biggest stories from this week.

The future of transport

Airbus announced on November 30 that it’s developing a hydrogen-powered fuel cell engine that it plans to test on an A380, the world’s biggest-ever passenger plane. Test flights are planned for 2026.

And in other transport innovations, the XPeng flying car completed its first public test flight in Dubai in October. The all-electric, two-passenger vehicle takes off vertically without need for a runway and so is suited to built-up urban areas.

Down at ground level, lightweight microcars might be the future of city driving, as countries around the world take steps to clear their streets of heavy traffic and pollution.

Wild world

You wait ages for a photography competition showcasing incredible wildlife…