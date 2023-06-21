+JPAR® launches with Shelly Wagner partnership in Shreveport – Press Release

Award-Winning Team Leader Expands Real Estate Presence in the Heart of the Ark-La-Tex

SHREVEPORT, La., June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — JPAR® – Real Estate, a leading real estate brand, proudly announces their latest affiliated office in Shreveport; the first under their new +JPAR® model that keeps the local brand front-and-center while layering in the power of their national network, full-scale support, and integrated technology suite.

Owned and operated by Shelly Wagner, a top-performing team leader, the Shreveport office opens with 11 agents with extensive local market knowledge and a well-regarded reputation. The new office, located at 820 Jordan St, Ste 104, Shreveport, Louisiana, opened on June 1, 2023.

Shreveport is the third largest city in Louisiana and the principal hub of the Ark-La-Tex, a socio-economic region where Arkansas, Louisiana, and Texas join. The area is known for its diverse economic landscape, with Barksdale Air Force Base, an Amazon facility, thriving oil and gas industries, and exceptional medical facilities, including Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport – Academic Medical Center and renowned educational institutions such as Centenary College of Louisiana, Louisiana State University and Southern University. Additionally, the city offers a vibrant entertainment scene, with eight casinos contributing to Shreveport’s revenue growth since opening in 1995.

“Opening a brokerage was the next natural step for me,” says Shelly Wagner. “JPAR® – Real Estate offers me the freedom and ability to make decisions that will significantly benefit my agents and clients and provides the perfect platform to leverage their tools, resources, and products effectively, ultimately enhancing our capabilities and service levels. Real estate is about people and systems, and JPAR® understands the importance of using technology to empower clients and agents.”

With the opening of the Shreveport office, JPAR® – Real Estate continues to demonstrate its commitment to growth…