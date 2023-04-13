JPMorgan ends distant work for senior bankers



New York

CNN Business

—



America’s largest bank is ending pandemic-era hybrid work for its senior staff.

“Our leaders play a critical role in reinforcing our culture and running our businesses,” JPMorgan Chase told staff in a memo. “They have to be visible on the floor, they must meet with clients… and they should always be accessible for immediate feedback and impromptu meetings.”

Wall Street giants like JPMorgan have been among the most vocal proponents of returning to a pre-pandemic office regimen. That was true even in the fall of 2020, before new Covid variants emerged and scuttled banks’ back-to-office plans.

But as infection rates have fallen, bosses across Corporate America have been itching to get their staffs back under one roof.

While there is still no standard way to measure the full extent of remote work, one report from Kastle Systems,…