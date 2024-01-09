JPR Williams ‘modified the best way full-back was performed’ – Sir Gareth Edwards

JPR Williams played eight Tests for the British and Irish Lions, losing just once

Many players dominate a position though few define it in the way JPR Williams managed in the number 15 jersey.

The Welshman, who died on Monday aged 74, changed the way full-back was played globally, according to the greats who played by his side.

Before him, full-back was seen almost solely as a last line of defence.

But Sir Gareth Edwards and Gerald Davies explain how Williams single-handedly evolved the role to what it looks like today.

“His impact was huge. He changed our approach to the way we played and suited the Welsh team of that time with people like Gerald Davies and Barry John,” Edwards told BBC Radio Wales Breakfast.

“More than anything it was the way he approached the game. Full-backs in those days were there to take the ball cleanly in the air, kick it back to touch and restart the game, so to speak.

“But JPR was very much of the modern idiom. If the ball ever came to him his first thought…