JPR Williams: Wales and British and Irish Lions legend dies aged 74

JPR Williams made his Wales debut as they beat Scotland 17-3 at Murrayfield in the 1969 Five Nations

Wales and British and Irish Lions rugby legend JPR Williams has died at the age of 74.

The former London Welsh, Bridgend and Barbarians full-back was synonymous with Wales and the Lions’ glories of the 1970s.

Williams captained Wales and Bridgend, winning 55 caps for his country.

During historic triumphant Lions tours to New Zealand in 1971 and 1974 in South Africa, Williams accumulated eight Test caps.

A statement from the Williams family said: “JPR died peacefully today at the University Hospital of Wales surrounded by his loving wife and four children, after a short illness, bravely battling bacterial meningitis.

“The family request privacy at this difficult time.”

Williams’ passing was announced by Bridgend Ravens – formerly known as Bridgend – on social media.

“Bridgend Ravens are devastated to announce the passing of JPR Williams,” they said.

“One of Bridgend’s most decorated-players…