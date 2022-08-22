Judaism Quick Info | CNN





CNN

—



Here’s a look at Judaism, the monotheistic (belief in one God) religion of the Jewish people.

Jewish law is rooted in the Torah, the first five books of the Bible: Genesis, Exodus, Leviticus, Numbers and Deuteronomy.

According to the Torah, Abraham is the father of Judaism. He was born about 4,000 years ago, during an era when many gods were worshiped, but he believed there was only one God.

Judaism grew out of a covenant between God, Abraham, Abraham’s children and their descendants. Moses, likely born during the late 14th century BC, led the Hebrew slaves out of Egypt, received the Torah from God and taught the people God’s laws.

The main denominations of Judaism are Orthodox, Conservative and Reform.

Jewish people worship at synagogues, and any educated member of the congregation can lead a service. However, a rabbi or cantor…