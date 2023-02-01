Juniper Networks Empowers Partners to Elevate their Juniper Success through New … – Press Release

Juniper Partner Advantage 2023 introduces new Solution Practice Builder framework, new incentives and tools and increased investments to help partners reach new heights

Juniper Networks, a leader in secure, AI-driven networks, today announced the next evolution of the global Juniper Partner Advantage (JPA) Program. Last year Juniper introduced a new Elite Plus Partner Tier and now Juniper is evolving the JPA with a host of new updates in 2023.

Building on the continued growth of the Elite Plus Partner Program, whose high-performing membership is on target to grow 30%, Juniper is introducing new elements to its broader JPA partner program in 2023 to help partners deliver the most innovative solutions to their customers through managed services. The new JPA structure helps partners build and sustain their Juniper practice, enabling partners to resell Juniper solutions and managed services through a Networking as a Service (NaaS) model. With new design, sales, and marketing tools, partners can develop a tailored plan to increase profitability and drive continuous growth while earning more incentives and rewards. Partners are also empowered to elevate their role faster, raising expectations that the Elite Plus Partner tier will continue to increase in 2023.

“With 90% of our business through partners, their success is critical to our success. The changes we’ve made to the program for 2023 are built with a partner-first mentality, to make sure we’re delivering the strategy, investments and tools needed to grow their businesses,” said Gordon Mackintosh, Group Vice President of Global Channel & Virtual Sales at Juniper Networks. “We believe that the combination of our best-in-class partner programs combined with the most innovative products in the market gives us the strongest offering for partners in the industry.”

Additional 2023 program highlights include: