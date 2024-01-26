Jurgen Klopp to step down as Liverpool supervisor at finish of season

Jurgen Klopp has won six major trophies with Liverpool, including the Premier League and Champions League

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is to step down from the role at the end of the season, saying he is “running out of energy”.

Klopp was appointed in October 2015 and his contract was due to run until 2026.

He won the Champions League in 2019 before leading Liverpool to their first league title in 30 years in 2019-20.

“I told the club already in November,” said 56-year-old Klopp, who has announced his decision with his side top of the Premier League.

“I can understand that it’s a shock for a lot of people in this moment, when you hear it for the first time, but obviously I can explain it – or at least try to explain it.

“I love absolutely everything about this club, I love everything about the city, I love everything about our supporters, I love the team, I love the staff. I love everything. But that I still take this decision shows you that I am convinced it is the one I have to take.