Just Like You Films (JLYF) Honored with Gold Anthem Award for film, Just Like Yo… – Press Release

Just Like You Films (JLYF) announced that it has been awarded a Gold Anthem Award, (presented by: The Webby Awards) under the category of Health for their film, Just Like You – Anxiety + Depression.

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Feb. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The film, Just Like You – Anxiety + Depression tackles the national mental health crisis.

In the film, ten brave kids, two Emmy award-winning journalists, and a clinical psychologist destigmatize mental health by immersing the audience in the experience of living with an anxiety disorder in a way that leaves the audience enlightened, empowered, and equipped to understand these life-changing conditions. Just Like You Films (JLYF) produces award-winning content that sparks global change and inspires others to take local action in their communities.

Written and directed by Jennifer Greenstreet, this documentary altered the opinions of the audience, cast, and producers. In a post-viewing survey, 100 % of those surveyed agreed that they believe this film has the potential to save lives and highly recommend the film.

Director Jennifer Greenstreet states, “This shifted my perspective on these conditions… Asking someone to just get over an anxiety attack is like asking someone to just get over a severe asthma attack…It was necessary to make a film like this to get over the stigma surrounding mental health.”

Winners for the 2nd Annual Anthem Awards, presented by: The Webby Awards, will be celebrated at the Winners Celebration on February 27, 2023. Fans will be able to meet Director Jennifer Greenstreet and Hilaire Philips, mother to Pierson Philips and founder of the Pierson Project. Greenstreet and Pierson will be in New York City for the awards celebration and available for interviews from 11:30 to 5:00 on February 27, 2023.

Anthem Winners are selected by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences. Members include Nicholas Thompson, CEO, The Atlantic, Christina Swarns, Executive Director, Innocence Project,