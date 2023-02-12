JUSTFOODFORDOGS MATCHES COMPETITORS’ $5.5M “BIG GAME” COMMERCIAL SPEND WITH $5.5… – Press Release

The Vet-Based Brand and Category Leader Will Also Donate $5 Per Order To Shelters in Philadelphia and Kansas City From February 12-18, Up To $50,000

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — JustFoodForDogs , the inventor and leader of the fresh, whole food movement for pets – and the #1 veterinarian-recommended fresh pet food brand – announces that it has crossed over $5.5 million spent on veterinary research. This research, both large-scale published studies and internal ongoing research from their in-house team of vets, has collectively shown that serving pets a fresh, whole food diet – and removing kibble from their dishes – can have extraordinary health benefits.

JustFoodForDogs is the first brand to offer scientifically-researched fresh, whole food recipes for pets made from human-grade ingredients and cooked in the industry’s first ever open-to-the-public kitchens, with the goal of improving the length and quality of life of pets through the best possible nutrition. By focusing their efforts on science – and without spending on large ad campaigns – the brand has grown from a singular kitchen in California to a company that is on track to serve over 100 million meals to their pet customers in 2023.

JustFoodForDogs is a veterinary science driven company, with multiple veterinarians on staff, as well as a Nutrition Research Advisory Board, each with specific specialties and board certifications in areas including nutrition, toxicology and dermatology.

With 11 kitchens across the country where you can see their meals being created daily, to their 1,100 retail locations inside Petco and PetFoodExpress partner stores, and their online partnership with Chewy, JustFoodForDogs has created the model by which an entire sector of the pet food industry has been formed.

“They bring the marketing, we bring the science,” said President Carey Tischler of his competitors ad spend for the Big Game, approximated to cost upward of $5.5M. “By spreading the word that…