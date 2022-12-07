Juul Labs settles litigation in the US



CNN Business

E-cigarette maker Juul Labs said Tuesday that it has settled litigation it faced in the United States, resolving a substantial amount of legal issues for the company.

“The global resolution covers more than 5,000 cases brought by approximately 10,000 plaintiffs against Juul Labs and its officers and directors,” the company said in a news release.

The company said the cases were from personal injury, consumer class action, government entity and Native American tribes groups.

Juul Labs said that it “cannot disclose the settlement amount at this time, but has secured an equity investment to fund the resolution.”

The development comes after a September announcement that Juul would pay $438.5 million to 34 states and territories in a settlement following a two-year investigation into the company’s marketing and sales practices. The…