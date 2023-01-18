JW Anderson flaunts frog clogs at Milan Vogue Week

Written by Leah Dolan, CNN

Featuring the good, the bad and the ugly, ‘Look of the Week’ is a regular series dedicated to unpacking the most talked about outfit of the last seven days.

First it was pigeons, in the form of a Carrie Bradshaw-approved clutch bag. Then came a red carpet-worthy goldfish dress. Now, Northern Irish designer Jonathan Anderson has selected a new animal to elevate in the name of fashion: frogs.

The frog clogs provided a moment of levity during the Milan show. Credit: Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Debuting on his label JW Anderson’s runway at Milan Fashion Week, the amphibious clogs (which come in yellow, blue and a classic slimy green) were made in collaboration with British rain boot manufacturers Wellipets, whose iconic frog boots were once famously worn by Prince Harry and Prince William when they were young. A 1987 photo of Harry, nestled in the crook of Princess Diana’s elbow while his froggy feet dangled below, was printed in the British papers….