Kabul: Explosion hits mosque in Afghan capital, police say

Khalid Zadran, a spokesman for the Kabul police chief, told CNN that the blast did cause casualties, but did not specify further.

The incident occurred in the city’s police district 17 and security forces are on the scene investigating, he added.

Healthcare organization Emergency later confirmed that at least three people had died.

“Following today’s explosion, we admitted 27 patients to our Surgical Centre for War Victims in Kabul, including five minors, one of them a seven-year-old boy,” Stefano Sozza, Emergency’s Country Director in Afghanistan, told CNN.