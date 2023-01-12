Kabul explosion: No less than 5 killed in blast close to Afghan Overseas Ministry, police say





CNN

—



At least five people were killed in an explosion near the Afghan Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Wednesday, according to police in Kabul, in the latest sign of a deteriorating security situation in the country’s capital.

Five civilians were “martyred and a number of others were injured,” Kabul police spokesman Khalid Zadran wrote on Twitter, adding that the perpetrators would be found and punished.

The explosion took place in Kabul’s diplomatic district, Zanbaq Square, around 4 p.m. local time, Zadran said. Several countries, including Turkey, India and China, have embassies in the area.

Zadran did not say how many people were injured, though the humanitarian organization Emergency said its surgical center in Kabul had received more than 40 patients following the blast.

“This is the first mass casualty in 2023, but certainly one of those with…