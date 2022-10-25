Kachin, Myanmar: Dozens killed by navy airstrikes throughout celebration occasion





CNN

—



Dozens of people have been killed in military airstrikes that hit a celebratory event in Myanmar’s mountainous Kachin state on Sunday, according to local news outlets and international organizations.

Victims had been attending an event, including a concert, held by the Kachin Independence Army (KIA) to mark the 62nd anniversary of the group’s political wing, the Kachin Independence Organization, according to Reuters, citing KIA spokesperson Naw Bu.

Reuters and local news outlet The Irrawaddy reported at least 50 people were killed.

CNN cannot independently verify the number of reported deaths and has reached out to the military for comment.

Kachin Alliance, a Kachin community organization based in Washington, DC, said Kachin artists, local elders, and KIO leaders were among those killed.

“In the aftermath of the massacre,…