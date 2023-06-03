Kaleido Creative Studio Launches OnNiche: A Niche-Based Marketing System for Fi… – Press Release

Kaleido Creative Studio, a marketing consulting firm specializing in financial advisors, has launched OnNiche™, a marketing system designed to help advisors stand out in a crowded market.

SAN DIEGO, June 3, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — Kaleido Creative Studio, a marketing consulting firm specializing in financial advisors, is proud to announce the launch of OnNiche™, a marketing system designed to help advisors stand out in a crowded market.

Launching July 1, OnNiche™ guides individual financial advisors and Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs) in developing a niche-based marketing strategy to consistently attract ideal clients. More information is available at OnNiche.com.

According to Kristen Luke, President of Kaleido Creative Studio, “We understand that the marketing efforts employed by many RIAs often fall short of producing tangible results. That’s why we’ve developed OnNiche™. This niche-based marketing system will help position advisors as in-demand experts in their specific niches.”

Luke added: “By implementing a niche strategy, advisors can change their marketing approach forever, working only with clients who value their expertise.”

With 15 years of experience working with hundreds of independent financial advisors, from firms just starting out to multibillion-dollar AUM enterprise RIAs, Kaleido Creative Studio has developed a niche-based marketing system based on its most successful engagements. The collaborative, done-with-you, OnNiche™ system is built on four main steps: identifying a niche, building a marketing platform, establishing authority, and becoming “uncomparable.”

OnNiche™ is ideal for RIAs and advisors who are frustrated with traditional and trendy marketing efforts that fall short and are seeking a more effective way to market their business. By adopting this niche marketing approach, financial professionals can stop wasting time and money on ineffective strategies and start seeing tangible results.

