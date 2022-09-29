Kamala Harris visits DMZ amid pressure over North Korean missile launch





CNN

—



US Vice President Kamala Harris will visit the Demilitarized Zone that divides North and South Korea on Thursday – one day after Pyongyang fired two ballistic missiles into the waters off its east coast.

Harris arrived in Asia this week to attend the state funeral of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in Tokyo, where she also met with South Korean and Australian government leaders.

On Thursday, she met South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, with whom she was expected to discuss the threat posed by North Korea, the “importance of peace” in the Taiwan Strait, cooperation on economics and technology, and other regional issues, according to the White House.

During the meeting, Harris called the US-South Korea alliance a “linchpin” of regional and global security. She also reaffirmed the “goal of the complete denuclearization of the Korean…