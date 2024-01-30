Kamila Valieva: Olympic medals to be awarded two years after occasion

A “dignified medal ceremony” will take place for athletes who missed out when Russian figure skaters took team gold at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

Medals were not awarded after Russia’s Kamila Valieva failed a doping test, but the United States will now receive gold, Japan silver and Russia bronze.

Valieva, 17 – and aged 15 at the time – received a four-year ban on Monday.

“We have great sympathy with the athletes who have had to wait,” the International Olympic Committee said.

A Court of Arbitration for Sport (Cas) ruling also expunged Valieva’s results from 25 December 2021 – the date of her failed test and also the start of her backdated ban.

The sport’s governing body the International Skating Union (ISU) on Tuesday relegated the Russian team to the bronze medal position after removing Valieva’s scores.

The United States finished in the silver medal position and will now be awarded gold, with Japan elevated to silver.

It had been anticipated that Canada would receive bronze…