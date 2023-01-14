Kamila Valieva: Russian determine skater cleared by RUSADA, WADA to assessment doping determination and think about attraction





The Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) found figure skater Kamila Valieva violated anti-doping rules but bore no “fault or negligence” for the transgression, according to the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA).

The ruling in effect clears Valieva of wrongdoing and administers no punishment beyond the disqualification of her results from December 25, 2021 – the date of her sample collection.

The decision, made by a RUSADA tribunal, would allow the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) to earn the gold medals won in the team figure skating event at the Beijing Olympics in 2022.

CNN has reached out to RUSADA for comment.

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) released a statement implying it is likely to appeal the verdict.

“WADA notes this outcome and has requested a copy of the full reasoned decision, which it will review together with the…