Kamila Valieva: Russian determine skater given four-year medication ban

Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva has been given a four-year ban for doping after initially being cleared.

A Russian Anti-Doping Agency (Rusada) investigation found the teenager bore “no fault or negligence” for a failed test before the 2022 Winter Olympics.

But the Court of Arbitration for Sport (Cas) has upheld an appeal by the World Anti-Doping Agency.

News of Valieva’s failed test only emerged after she had helped Russia to team gold in Beijing at the age of 15.

The ban has been back dated to 25 December 2021 and the Cas panel has also ordered “the disqualification all competitive results achieved” from that date.

However, it said the power to strip Russia of the gold medal was “not within the scope of this arbitration procedure and will have to be examined by the sports organisations concerned”.

Cas said Valieva, who is now aged 17, did not contest the presence of a banned substance and it was asked to decide what sanctions, if any, she should face.

“Ms Valieva was not able to…