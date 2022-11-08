Kamila Valieva: World Anti-Doping Company refers Russian determine skater’s case to Court docket of Arbitration for Sport





CNN

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) has referred the case of Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) after deeming the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) has made no progress on the skater’s Winter Olympics doping case.

In a statement on Tuesday, WADA President Witold Bańka said: “Despite putting RUSADA under formal notice to resolve the Kamila Valieva case promptly, no progress was made. Therefore, I can confirm WADA has now officially referred it directly to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.”

CAS had no comment when asked if it had received WADA’s referral but said it “will publish a media release once the appeal has been received and registered.”

CNN has reached out to RUSADA for comment.

Valieva, who is now 16, was suspended by RUSADA the day after she guided the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC)…