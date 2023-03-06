Kandinsky portray recovered by Holocaust victims’ heirs units public sale document at practically $45 million

Written by Hafsa Khalil, CNNLondon

A painting by Russian Modernist Wassily Kandinsky that once belonged to victims of the Nazi Holocaust, has sold for £37.2 million ($44.55 million) at Sotheby’s in London.

Part of the auction house’s Modern & Contemporary Evening Auction on Wednesday, “Murnau mit Kirche II” (“Murnau with Church II”; 1910), was the most expensive sale of the night, as well as a new auction record for the artist.

A previous world record for a work by Kandinsky was set in 2017 with the sale of his “Bild mit weissen Linien” for £33 million ($39.7 million), the auction house told CNN.

“Kandinsky’s Murnau period came to define abstract art for future generations,” Helena Newman, Chairman of Sotheby’s Europe and Worldwide Head of Impressionist & Modern Art, said in a statement.

“The appearance of such an important painting — one of the last of this period and scale remaining in private hands — is a major moment for the market and for collectors,” she said.

Kandinsky was…