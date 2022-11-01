Kane Richardson: Australia bowler on veganism & cricket

Kane Richardson has taken 81 wickets for Australia across all formats

There’s an old stereotype of the typical Australian fast bowler: big, scary, intimidating, and a win-at-all-costs mentality.

But Birmingham Phoenix’s Kane Richardson defies this on just about every level. In the flesh, he is warm, softly spoken, and, above all, acutely aware of the bigger picture outside of cricket.

Back in 2016, Richardson and his partner adopted a vegan diet after being exposed to documentaries on the meat and dairy industries while playing for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League.

Some wondered if the decision would affect the seamer’s performance on the field. Others mocked his lifestyle choice. But as far as the 31-year-old was concerned, all that was a non-issue.

“I never really thought about if it would impact my cricket because I didn’t care to be honest,” he admits freely. “It’s my job but there’s bigger things out there in life. I thought ‘I’ll make do – if my body…