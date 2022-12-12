Kane Richardson: Australian bowler joins Kent for 2023 T20 Blast

Australian bowler Richardson was drafted into the Birmingham Phoenix team for The Hundred tournament this summer

Kent have signed Australia international seamer Kane Richardson for next season’s T20 Blast campaign.

Richardson, 31, has taken 200 wickets in 154 T20 matches and has won the Big Bash League in his home country.

The right-arm fast-medium bowler has been capped 35 times in international T20 matches and recently represented his country at the T20 World Cup.

This summer, he also took 13 wickets in seven matches playing for Birmingham Phoenix in The Hundred.

Richardson said he was “looking forward” to helping Kent try to win a third T20 Blast title.

They previously won the competition in 2007 and 2021, and also lifted the One-Day Cup this summer after beating Lancashire in the final at Trent Bridge.

“I know the club has won both English white-ball titles in the last two years and it’ll be my job to help us continue this hot run of form in 2023,” he said.

Kent director of cricket…