Kane Williamson: New Zealand captain set to overlook World Cup after knee damage

Kane Williamson has hit 13 one-day international centuries

New Zealand white-ball captain Kane Williamson is likely to miss this year’s World Cup after rupturing his anterior cruciate knee ligament.

Williamson, 32, requires surgery on his right knee followed by a period of rehabilitation.

He sustained the injury while fielding for Gujarat Titans in their win over Chennai Super Kings during the Indian Premier League opener on Friday.

The ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup in India begins in October.

New Zealand Cricket said “standard rehabilitation timelines” mean that Williamson is “unlikely to be fit and available for selection” for the tournament.

They added Williamson is likely to have surgery within the next three weeks.

“I’ve received great support over the past few days and want to thank both the Gujarat Titans and New Zealand Cricket for that,” said Williamson.

“Naturally it’s disappointing to get such an injury, but my focus now is on having the surgery and starting rehab.

“It’s going to…